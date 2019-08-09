Earlier this week, the government announced the abolition of Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Many Bollywood celebrities came out to voice their opinion about the historic decision. Now, Jolly LLB 2 actor Huma Qureshi has requested people to stop making irresponsible comments and be sensitive about the decision. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Every1 with opinions on #Kashmir. I humbly say this-you have no idea of the life, bloodshed & loss of Kashmiris(Pandits&Muslims) Pls refrain from irresponsible commentary. There are people – women, children,old&sick people. Put urself in their shoes at this very moment & be sensitive. (sic)”

Not only Huma but actor Sanjay Suri has also appealed to not make unnecessary comments as it might lead to dire consequences. He tweeted, “An appeal to all. Many many have lost their lives & suffered. I request one and all to show love, care, grace, respect, dignity to one and all. Frivolous messages and talks will not help! #JammuKashmir. (sic)”

Other Bollywood actors such as Anupam Kher tweeted, “Kashmir solution has begun”, Kangana Ranaut released an official statement mentioning that the decision will contribute to building a ‘terrorism-free’ nation. Actor Dia Mirza tweeted, “My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention” (sic). Others like Uri actor Mohit Raina and Gul Panag hailed PM Narendra Modi for showing the courage to make one of the boldest decisions in the history of Indian politics.