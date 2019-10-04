The shoot of actor Kangana Ranaut‘s upcoming pan-India film titled Thalaivi is going to begin in the first week of November in Mysore. But, before that happens, a new name has been added to the cast of the film which is a biopic on celebrated politician Jayalalithaa. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995) fame actor Arvind Swami has joined Thalaivi to play the role of actor and politician MGR who played a major role in Amma’s life.

The development happened recently after Arvind took his time to decide on the dotted line. The actor, who was last seen in Bollywood in Dear Daddy that released in 2016, will join Kangana and the team of Thalaivi from November 15 in Mysore. The makers have planned many scenes between the two actors as Jayalalithaa and MGR featured in as many as 28 hit films between 1965 to 1973. A source close to the film talked to Mid-Day and explained why the makers approached Arvind to play MGR in Thalaivi.

“MGR and Jayalalithaa starred in 28 Box Office hits between 1965 and 1973. While the makers needed a worthy actor to do justice to his role, another criterion was that the artiste is fluent in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The unit will kick off Thalaivi’s shoot with Kangana from the first week of November in Mysore, and Arvind will join her on November 15,” said the source.

The news was confirmed by producer Vishnu Induri who revealed that the decision was taken considering in mind Arvind’s pan-India appeal. He said, “We wanted someone who has a pan-India appeal and resembles MGR. Arvind Swami perfectly suited the role. His and Kangana’s on-screen pair will be fresh. He took a lot of time to sign on the dotted line because he wanted to be sure that he could devote enough time to prep for the role. He is a perfectionist.”

Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shailesh R Singh. Kangana is doing rigorous training to fit into her role.