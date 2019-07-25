Aryan Khan is the talk of the town for lending his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Now a picture of the celeb son with a mystery girl is taking the internet by storm.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Aryan is dating a London-based blogger and was spotted with her at a party. In one of the viral photos, Aryan can be seen grooving with the girl, while in another, the two can be seen hugging as they pose for the camera. Aryan was spotted in an all-black look, while the girl donned a red dress. The photograph of the two seems to be taken at a party.

Aryan Khan was recently in The Maldives with his father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana Khan. Earlier, Gauri shared a picture of her kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam Khan in a motorboat. In the picture, Suhana and Aryan can be seen twinning in black while AbRam looked adorable in a blue t-shirt. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “My Three Little…..❤️”.

View this post on Instagram My Three Little…..❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and his son Aryan lent their vocals to the Hindi version of The Lion King. The film released on July 19 and the audience were pretty amazed to hear the father-son duo have similar voices. Recently, Shah Rukh talked about working with his son and said, “When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine-years-old. It was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now, years later when I’m doing it for Lion King. For me, it’s an amazing bond time with Aryan”.