Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is into the buzz for dating India’s top-order batsman KL Rahul. However, both have maintained silence about their respective relationship status. It also seems that the earlier link up rumours of the cricketer has been untrue. Now, a source close to Rahul has revealed to BollywoodLife that he is not dating any actors he has been linked up before. “He is not dating any of the actresses he has been linked with hitherto”, as quoted by the source.

However, the grapevine suggests that Athiya and Rahul are in love and they have refrained from joint public appearances.

The source further revealed, “Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious.” As per the latest reports, Rahul met Athiya through mutual friends and two instantly hit off with each other.

This is to be noted that there was only one time that the duo was spotted together when their mutual friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor uploaded a photo of the trio on Instagram in April this year. The picture led to the rumour that Rahul and Kapoor are dating but it turned out to be untrue.

Earlier, Rahul was linked to Bollywood actor Nidhi Agerwal but she dismissed the reports by calling him a good friend from Bangalore. Athiya, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating international rapper and singer Drake after their social media exchanges.

On the professional front, Athiya, who made her debut with Hero in 2015, will be next seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Rahul is currently playing in the ongoing ICC World Cup in London.