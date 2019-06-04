Netflix is partnering with the Russo Brothers to present the anime adaptation of popular game Magic: The Gathering. The Russos, who most recently directed the Marvel Studios tentpole, Avengers: Endgame“, will executive produce the series, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The filmmaker duo will oversee the creation of an all-new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than anyone world can hold.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” Joe and Anthony Russo said.

Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina will serve as lead writers and co-exec producers on the anime series.

Octopie will oversee production on the series, with the Russos’ AGBO president Todd Makurath, Eric Calderon and Dave Newberg producing.

Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss are also executive producing, while Yoriaki Mochizuki will serve as supervising director and co-exec producer.

Magic is coming to Netflix! Wizards is partnering with Joe and Anthony Russo to bring a new animated series about Planeswalkers to the streaming service. We’re excited to finally be able to share the news with everyone! Read more about it on @EW: https://t.co/x9qUUgFksW pic.twitter.com/IXsjqam2ZZ — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers’ directorial, Avengers: Endgame has overtaken every record in its path, and is now close to becoming the highest-grossing movie ever, as it needs to earn just under USD 75 million (Rs 520 crore) more to have made more money than Avatar at the box office.

The film is currently facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, Aladdin, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rocketman at the global box office.