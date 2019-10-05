The pandal hopping amongst devotees has already started as people gear up for Durga Puja dressed in their sartorial best and treating fans to their glamorous traditional avatars were Mardaani 2 star Rani Mukerji and Brahmastra director-brother Ayan Mukerji. A video currently surfacing the Internet shows the duo at a huge Durga pandal where the shutterbugs went into a frenzy as they recorded their typical sibling behaviour.

Looking like a vision in white, Rani donned a white saree with a red border and accessorised it with a heavy pearl neckpiece, a pair of pearl earrings and bangles while Ayan was dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama. The video shows Rani affectionately pulling his cheeks while he dodged the PDA but not quick enough for the cameras.

Check out Rani and Ayan’s latest video here:

On the professional front, Rani is gearing up for Mardaani 2 which is a sequel to 2014 hit ‘Mardaani’. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. She played the role of a senior inspector, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. The makers of Mardaani 2 recently released a spellbinding teaser which shows the actor as a bold, strong and fearless police officer who is leaving no stone to bring out the best of a daredevil cop. What better time to release the first-look poster and teaser than Navratri. The makers shared the trailer and wrote, “This Navratri, good will triumph over evil. Mark the date.” They were trending the teaser with the hashtag — #Shewontstop. The film is slated to be released on December 13.

As for Ayan, the Brahmastra director was seen flooding his Instagram handle with latest updates on all the research work that went into his upcoming sci-fi. Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia in other important roles, the first part from the Brahmastra trilogy is releasing in summer 2020.

