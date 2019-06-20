Ayushmann Khurrana who is gearing up for his upcoming film Article 15 recently talked about the film and said that it does not take any sides and has no intentions to showcase any community in bad light.

“I have noticed that there is a lot of controversy around ‘Article 15’. I would like to maintain to everyone who is protesting and claiming that the film is anti-Brahmin, please see the film. Our film does not take any sides, has no intention to showcase any community in bad light and it has been censored by the censor board who have their own set of guidelines of seeing a film,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

The film earned the ire of the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh over the fact that the story has been “tweaked.” With the intention of portraying the accused men as Brahmins, they feel it will defame the community.

“Our film is ‘inspired’ by real events and it is not based on a particular event. It is an amalgamation of a series of events happening in our country. Yes, it’s hard hitting and it will make you uncomfortable but it’s a real film,” he added. Ayushmann says it’s an “investigative drama and a very relevant film for India and it’s youth”.

“I only urge everyone to watch the film and not make any assumptions on the director’s vision and intent,” he said.

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film on May 30. The trailer gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are teaming up for a project. Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”.

(With inputs from IANS)