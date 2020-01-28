Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is probably the first mainstream actor to have portrayed an out-and-out gay character in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. However, the actor says that the decision of taking up this character wasn’t easy. Ayushmann, in his latest interview with a daily, revealed that he was discouraged to sign the film because no leading man from the industry has ever portrayed a serious homosexual character on-screen. The actor, who’s known for being a part of the films that initiate a dialogue about social change, said he was adamant on breaking this stereotype and putting forth the issues faced by the LGBTQ community in India.

Ayushmann talked to Mid-Day and said many people from the industry asked him to not sign Shubh Mangal Saavdhan because portraying a ‘gay man’ was not something that the leading men do in Bollywood. The actor added that his family has always supported his choices and has guided him to only listen to his instincts. Ayushmann said his folks always asked him to never bother about ‘what the society will say’ and those are the same learnings that reflect in his characters. “I have a free pass to do all things quirky, and I wanted to raise awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large,” said the Bala actor while explaining the reason behind nodding to work on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film features Jitendra Sharma in the role of Ayushmann’s love interest. The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently hit the screens to a wide appreciation from the audience. The film is up for release on February 21.