Do you remember Rouge and Dr. Zeus’s famous track Don’t Be Shy song. It has been recreated and used in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala. The song has been released on October 18 and has viewed 272,528 times as of now. The peppy track will make you laugh as Ayushmann is seen as a bald man hiding his bald patch behind a wig. The character of Bala suffers from premature balding

Don’t Be Shy song features the entire star-cast including Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. It shows a dark-skinned Nikita (Bhumi Pednekar) grooving alongside Bala to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. The reprised version shows Bala grooving to the beats of the song, composed by the successful music composer duo, Sachin Jigar. The song is sung by Shalmali and Badshah with his hummable and fun lyrical rap. This is the second time Abhishek and Ayushmann have come together for a film. Earlier they were seen together in ‘Dream Girl.’

Watch the song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ here:

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film, which is directed by ‘Stree’ fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. The release of the film has been preponed and it is now slated to hit the screens on November 7. After this, Ayushmann is expected to take a break from work for around two months before starting a new project.