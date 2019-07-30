Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared pictures with the team on Twitter.

Ayushmann took to his Twitter handle to share a photograph with the entire cast and crew of the film and captioned it, “It’s a wrap! ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.” The film sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan, and also marks his reunion with director Shoojit Sircar.



Details about the film and Ayushmann’s character are still under wraps.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog a to share pictures of himself from the wrap-up and wondered if he shall work again director Shoojit, whom he has labelled as the “visionary of cinema”.

He wrote, “Another chapter endeth… and they that have worked and lived together for these almost 45 plus days, bid farewell in the rejoice of the association. It’s been a tradition now with this generation to applaud the last day of work.”

Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore. The film is apparently a takeoff on these two characters.

Gulabo Sitabo is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame.