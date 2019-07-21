Aparshakti Khurana, who was last seen in Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has been roped in to play a pivotal part in Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. “It’s amazing to join hands with Bhushanji one more time. After ‘Luka Chuppi’, Kartik and I are quite compatible. So, you will see the chemistry going between us in this one too,” Aparshakti said.

“The two pretty girls — Bhumi and Ananya — make the team warmer, I totally love what they are doing in front of the camera and the captain of the ship, Mudassar is leading with full conviction,” he added.

The film’s team is currently in Lucknow for the shooting. Bhumi recently celebrated her 30th birthday there with her family and friends. Aparshakti and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana surprised Bhumi by paying her a surprise visit in Lucknow.

The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.