The makers of Baaghi 3 dropped the trailer of the film and it’s creating waves on social media. It stars Tiger Shroff in the lead and that should sum up how it looks like. Reprising his character Ronnie, Tiger is seen performing back-to-back death-defying stunts, mouthing some heavily dramatic dialogues, flexing muscles like no other in the movie business, doing the perfect splits in the most violent situations and fighting an entire country single-handedly. He is joined by Shraddha Kapoor who has her own kind of remixed abusive language but the entire trailer is practically and wholly only about Tiger and his raging kohl-eyed eyes.

Riteish Deshmukh, who plays his elder brother, is lost in Syria amid bombings and terrorism. Tiger, who’s incidentally face-timing his brother when he is attacked, is left bemused seeing him beaten by some unknown men while the naive brother keeps shouting for help. This fills the macho-man with so much anger that he vows to destroy the entire country if something bad happens to his brother. He packs his bag and moves to Syria accompanied by Shraddha and gets a tip about his kidnapped brother. Tiger tries to solve the mystery by killing people in the journey, looking out for one man who he thinks is the mastermind behind the kidnapping. What follows is a lot of bloodshed, Tiger performing some unbelievable action scenes, Shraddha being abused by the villains amid tanks, helicopters and guns. Check out the trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the popular action franchise. Both the previous two films were successful at the Box Office and Tiger impressed with his action scenes. This time as well, it seems like he’s here to set the screens on fire with some never-seen-before action in Indian cinema. However, the story of the film takes us back to Salman Khan’s popular films – Ek Tha Tiger (in which Salman is chased by Pakistan) and Tubelight (in which Salman is looking out for his lost brother amid war). It almost appears that the makers tried to mix the two stories on a grander scale of action, added more rustiness to it and presented it as a new film.

Baaghi 3 also features Ankita Lokhande in the role of Riteish’s love interest and Shraddha’s sister. The film is set to release on March 6. What did you think of the trailer?