Bahubali actor Anushka Shetty is gearing up for her next film, a thriller titled Silence. She recently bagged another film, Chiranjeevi’s mega-budget film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy where she will have a cameo role. Reports suggest that the actor recently met with an accident during shooting a special sequence for the film.

She was shooting for an important sequence for the film a few days ago and fractured her leg. Reports suggest that the actor did not want the news to spread so she silently visited a doctor and got herself treated. She is currently in bed rest and will soon resume the shooting.

Meanwhile, Silence also features R Madhavan in the lead role opposite Anushka. The two have earlier worked together in Rendu. Silence is slated to hit the screens during Independence Day this year.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on the other hand, is a period film based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British in 1857. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions banner. It is slated to release on October 2.