Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash’s wife committed suicide on Tuesday at her residence in Hyderabad. Madhu, who played a small role in Prabhas starrer Baahubali, found his wife hanging from the ceiling after he returned home on Tuesday evening. As per the reports, the couple had frequent fights over Madhu’s lifestyle and behaviour. The actor also revealed that on the day of the suicide he went to the gym and later for the shooting of a show, which fumed Bharati.

Later during the day, she called up Madhu and threatened him to end her life if he doesn’t return home immediately. However, he refused to come home and found Bharati dead at the residence. The actor informed the Rayadurgam police, who reached the spot and recorded Madhu’s statement. The case has been filled and the body has been taken to Osmania General Hospital for the post-mortem.

Madhu and Bharati tied the knot in 2015 and were living together in Hyderabad. According to the reports, Bharati suspected that Madhu is cheating on her with one of his co-stars. The couple had often rifts after Madhu started coming home late at night.