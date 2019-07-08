Many singers have been criticising Bollywood for its trend of remixing old popular songs, and another to join the disgruntled group is rap star Baba Sehgal, who while slamming the Hindi film industry also said that it is fast becoming “Copywood”.

Taking to his Twitter, Sehgal wrote that there is no harm in recreating a song but the quality, instrumentation and the output in doing so, is sad and pathetic.

One of the most popular artists of the 1990s, Sehgal is best known for songs such as Thanda Thanda Paani, which sampled Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby, which in turn sampled Queen’s Under Pressure, Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Ja and Dil Dhadke.

The remixing of original songs had earlier irked legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Usha Mangeshkar and music composer Rajesh Roshan when a remixed version of Mungda was released for movie Total Dhamaal without their consent. The song had originally been sung by Usha and composed by Rajesh, and it had featured in the film Inkaar starring actress Helen.