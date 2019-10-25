Diwali is just around the corner and the Indians are gearing up to celebrate it with splendour. Bollywood celebrities have also started indulging in extravaganza Diwali parties. Many actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor are planning to host a starry celebration and this year, Amitabh Bachchan will also host a bash for the first time in two years on Sunday, October 27.

There are reports that Amitabh Bachchan is going to celebrate Diwali at his home this time after two years. According to a recent TOI report, it is being told that this year Amitabh Bachchan is giving a banged Diwali party to his Bollywood family this year. It will be likely attended by Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and many others.

The Bachchan family did not host the annual party for the last two years due to the death of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father in 2017 and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law in 2018.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently released from the Nanavati hospital, where he was admitted due to a routine check-up. After several rumours floated around speculated the cause of his hospitalisation, the actor took to his blog to ask his fans to give him and his privacy as health and illness are extremely private matters.

But the 77-year-old actor is back at work already and seems to be in good health.