Neena Gupta has lately been attracting a lot of fan followers. She was applauded for her performance in her last film Badhaai Ho where she was seen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sania Malhotra. Neena is all set to reunite with Ayushmann and Gajraj once again in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is a remake of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was about erectile dysfunctionality. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar. The sequel will showcase a homosexual love story.

View this post on Instagram Chalo aap bhi bol lo bohat achcha bolte ho A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who played the lead roles in Badhaai Ho, will be seen reuniting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Their chemistry and comic timing in Badhaai Ho made them a household name and the makers wish to replicate the same magic in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan sequel. Ayushmann too shares a warm camaraderie with the duo. The makers are yet to zero in on the second actor opposite Ayushmann in the movie.”

Ayushmann had earlier talked about the film and said in a statement, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Neena started her career in the film industry with the 1982 film Gandhi. She also featured in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khalnayak, Mandi among many others. She has recently been applauded for her performance in Badhaai Ho which did wonders at the Box Office. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.