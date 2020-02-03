BAFTA -The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards were announced on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Royal Albert Hall in London. This year, the award ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton. ‘1917’ the Sam Mendes’ World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Joker’ came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy’s inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for ‘Marriage Story’.

Here is the complete list of Winners:

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix: Joker (Winner)

Leonardo DiCaprio: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver: Marriage Story

Taron Egerton: Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce: The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger: Judy (Winner)

Jessie Buckley: Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson: Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan: Little Women

Charlize Theron: Bombshell

BEST FILM

1917: Sam Mendes (Winner)

The Irishman: Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Joker: Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite: Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes: 1917 (Winner)

Martin Scorsese: The Irishman

Todd Phillips: Joker

Quentin Tarantino: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho: Parasite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Winner)

Tom Hanks: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins: The Two Popes

Al Pacino: The Irishman

Joe Pesci: The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern: Marriage Story (Winner)

Scarlett Johnsson: Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh: Little Women

Margot Robbie: Bombshell

Margot Robbie: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Winner)

Bait: Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Rocketman: Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

Sorry We Missed You: Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

The Two Popes: Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi (Winner)

The Irishman: Steven Zaillian

Joker: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women: Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Parasite: Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)

Booksmart: Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out: Rian Johnson: Knives Out

Marriage Story: Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait: Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Winner)

For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden: Alex Holmes

Only You: Harry Wootliff

Retablo: Alvaro Delgado- Aparicio

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Parasite: Bong Joon-ho (Winner)

The Farewell: Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Pain And Glory: Pedro Almodovar, Agustín Almodovar

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Celine Sciamma, Benedicte Couvreur

DOCUMENTARY

For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (Winner)

American Factory: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Apollo 11: Todd Douglas Miller

Diego Maradona: Asif Kapadia

The Great Hack: Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

ANIMATED FILM

Klaus: Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (Winner)

Frozen 2: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon: Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

Toy Story 4: Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

CASTING

Joker: Shayna Markowitz (Winner)

Marriage Story: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield: Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes: Nina Gold

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917: Roger Deakins (Winner)

The Irishman: Rodrigo Prieto

Joker: Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66: Phedon Papamichael:

The Lighthouse: Jarin Blaschke

ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker: Hildur Gunadóttir (Winner)

1917: Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit Michael Giacchino

Little Women: Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: John Williams

EDITING

Le Mans ’66: Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Winner)

The Irishman: Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit: Tom Eagles

Joker: Jeff Groth

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917: Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (Winner)

The Irishman: Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit: Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova

Joker: Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

Little Women: Jacqueline Durran (Winner)

The Irishman: Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit: Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy: Jany Temime

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Arianne Phillips

MAKEUP AND HAIR

Bombshell: Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (Winner)

1917: Naomi Donne

Joker: Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy: Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman: Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND

1917: Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (Winner)

Joker: Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66: David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman: Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917: Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (Winner)

Avengers: Endgame: Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman: Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King: Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was A Romantic: Maryam Mohajer (Winner)

In Her Boots: Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat: Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

BRITISH SHORT FILM

If You’re A Girl: Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (Winner)

Azaar: Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish: Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali: Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

The Trap: Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald