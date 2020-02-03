BAFTA -The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards were announced on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Royal Albert Hall in London. This year, the award ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton. ‘1917’ the Sam Mendes’ World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Joker’ came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy’s inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for ‘Marriage Story’.
Here is the complete list of Winners:
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix: Joker (Winner)
Leonardo DiCaprio: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver: Marriage Story
Taron Egerton: Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce: The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger: Judy (Winner)
Jessie Buckley: Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson: Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan: Little Women
Charlize Theron: Bombshell
BEST FILM
1917: Sam Mendes (Winner)
The Irishman: Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Joker: Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite: Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes: 1917 (Winner)
Martin Scorsese: The Irishman
Todd Phillips: Joker
Quentin Tarantino: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho: Parasite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Winner)
Tom Hanks: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins: The Two Popes
Al Pacino: The Irishman
Joe Pesci: The Irishman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern: Marriage Story (Winner)
Scarlett Johnsson: Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh: Little Women
Margot Robbie: Bombshell
Margot Robbie: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Winner)
Bait: Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Rocketman: Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall
Sorry We Missed You: Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
The Two Popes: Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi (Winner)
The Irishman: Steven Zaillian
Joker: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women: Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Parasite: Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)
Booksmart: Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out: Rian Johnson: Knives Out
Marriage Story: Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Bait: Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Winner)
For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Maiden: Alex Holmes
Only You: Harry Wootliff
Retablo: Alvaro Delgado- Aparicio
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Parasite: Bong Joon-ho (Winner)
The Farewell: Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Pain And Glory: Pedro Almodovar, Agustín Almodovar
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Celine Sciamma, Benedicte Couvreur
DOCUMENTARY
For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (Winner)
American Factory: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Apollo 11: Todd Douglas Miller
Diego Maradona: Asif Kapadia
The Great Hack: Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim
ANIMATED FILM
Klaus: Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (Winner)
Frozen 2: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho
A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon: Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley
Toy Story 4: Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen
CASTING
Joker: Shayna Markowitz (Winner)
Marriage Story: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield: Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes: Nina Gold
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917: Roger Deakins (Winner)
The Irishman: Rodrigo Prieto
Joker: Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66: Phedon Papamichael:
The Lighthouse: Jarin Blaschke
ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker: Hildur Gunadóttir (Winner)
1917: Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit Michael Giacchino
Little Women: Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: John Williams
EDITING
Le Mans ’66: Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Winner)
The Irishman: Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit: Tom Eagles
Joker: Jeff Groth
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Fred Raskin
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917: Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (Winner)
The Irishman: Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit: Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova
Joker: Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
COSTUME DESIGN
Little Women: Jacqueline Durran (Winner)
The Irishman: Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit: Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy: Jany Temime
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Arianne Phillips
MAKEUP AND HAIR
Bombshell: Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (Winner)
1917: Naomi Donne
Joker: Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy: Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman: Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
SOUND
1917: Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (Winner)
Joker: Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66: David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman: Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
1917: Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (Winner)
Avengers: Endgame: Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman: Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King: Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Grandad Was A Romantic: Maryam Mohajer (Winner)
In Her Boots: Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat: Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
BRITISH SHORT FILM
If You’re A Girl: Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (Winner)
Azaar: Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish: Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali: Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
The Trap: Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald