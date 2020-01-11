After losing out on Oscars 2020 nominations, Kamali, a documentary based on 10-year-old Indian girl skateboarder from Tamil Nadu, is leading the front at the BAFTA race. The British Academy Film Awards 2020 are going to be held on February 2 and Kamali has been nominated in the British Short Film category of the Awards. The 24-minute-long documentary follows the life of Kamali Moorthy, her mother Suganthi and her grandmother in fighting the patriarchy and traditions that don’t allow a girl child to embrace any sport let alone skateboarding.

Directed by Sasha Rainbow, a London-based filmmaker from New Zealand, the film was earlier longlisted for the Oscars 2020 but it couldn’t make the cut. At the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Kamali is competing with Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl), Azaar, Goldfish, and The Trap.

Kamali has already been acknowledged for its content and honesty. The film won the Best Documentary award at the Atlanta Film Festival in April 2019. Rainbow even won the Best Director award for the film at the Mumbai International Short Film Festival in December 2018.

The story of Kamali is told through her mother’s perspective who didn’t want her girl to be robbed off the kind of childhood and freedom she deserves. “When Suganthi sees her children, she reflects on her childhood and how she could not do the things she wished to do because of society. Today, she wants Kamali to taste the freedom she did not have.” Kamali’s mentor, Aine Edwards, told The News Minute in an interview earlier.

Kamali has been practising skateboarding from the age of six. She has now travelled across the country to promote skateboarding and encourage other young girls to try their hands at it. The director of Kamali wants the story to attract the attention of a mainstream Bollywood director for it to appeal to a greater audience in the country.