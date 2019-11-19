Actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala which hit the screens last week is inching close to the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 18.5 crore in its second weekend and Monday added Rs 2.25 crore to it. The total collection after 11 days of release stands at Rs 92.99 crore, which hints at another Rs 100 crore for Ayushmann.

Directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film is about a young man’s struggle with his falling hair and how it leads to a lack of self-confidence and rejection of marriage proposals until he finds a temporary solution only to realise that real beauty is not what can be seen from the naked eyes.

Bala has been appreciated widely for its rich content and impressive performances. The film has once again cemented the audience’s faith in Ayushmann’s choice of films. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala inches closer to the century mark… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 92.99 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Apart from taking a dig at the society for laughing at bald people, Bala also questions the association of beauty standards with fair skin. The film is set in Kanpur, a small city in Uttar Pradesh and features Yami in the role of a fairness cream model. Interestingly, the actor had faced backlash in real-life for endorsing a fairness cream.

Bala is Ayushmann’s third film this year after Article 15 and Dream Girl. All his films brought a real-life subject to the fore and began a conversation among the audience. While Article 15 talked about social discrimination on the basis of race, caste, gender and class, Dream Girl talked about respecting women and not being judgemental about their life choices.

