Just three days after release and Amar Kaushik’s Bala, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, is already gearing to set benchmarks. Having minted a total of Rs 43.95 crore by day 3 of its release, the Monday business remains to be seen as it will decide the lifetime business of the film.

Sharing the robust numbers on his social media platforms, Indian film trade and analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Bala is rocking… Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend… Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities – which were decent/good – join the party on Day 3… Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz. #AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana… *Opening Weekend* biz: 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr 2019: #Bala ₹ 43.95 cr 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd] 2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr 2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr 2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr #India biz. (sic)”

On the first day of its release, Bala became the biggest opener of Ayushmann’s career. Breaking his own record of Dream Girl, the film minted Rs 10.15 crore on its first day. The strong word of mouth and Ayushmann himself as a brand, worked as the key factors for the film to perform excellently at the box office. The film is expected to grow further in the coming days.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of fair-skin obsession in India.

Taking a dig at how the society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head, Bala features Ayushmann as the balding man trying to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam. A dark-skinned Nikita essayed by Bhumi Pednekar is determined to make him practice what he preaches.

Also featuring Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles, Bala hit the screens on November 7. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.