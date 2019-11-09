Ayushmann Khurana starrer Bala has become the biggest opener of the actor’s career. Breaking his own record of Dream Girl, the film has minted Rs 10.15 crore on its first day. The strong mouth of words and Ayushmann himself as a brand are the key factors for the film to perform excellently at the box office. The film is expected to grow further on Day two and Day three.

Film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the numbers of his films and tweeted, “#Bala has an excellent Day 1… Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors… Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana… *Day 1* biz… 2019: #Bala ₹ 10.15 cr 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra] 2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr 2017: #SMS ₹ 2.71 cr 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr 2017: #BKB ₹ 2.42 cr #India biz. (sic)”



In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of skin obsession in India.

Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.