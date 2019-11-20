Largely unaffected by the new releases, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Bala is showing a steady run at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 2.05 crore on its second Tuesday. The total collection of the Amar Kaushik directorial after 12 days of its release is Rs 95.04 crore which is brilliant for a mid-budget film.

Bala has already emerged as a clear hit at the Box Office and is second hit film of the director after he offered Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree last year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala is rock-steady… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.04 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film is set in the Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. It shows a young man in his early 20s struggling with baldness which affects his self-confidence and leads to rejection in the marriage proposals. Bala is a sly dig on associating standards of beauty with more hair and fair skin.

Bala has been appreciated by both the critics and the audience alike. It is yet another Ayushmann starrer that brings an important subject to the fore and entertains the audience and at the same time, makes them think. Bala is Ayushmann’s third screen outing after Article 15 and Dream Girl that released earlier this year.

Bala is slowly inching towards the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film is expected to go past the century at the ticket window by Saturday. It will also be interesting to see how much the third weekend contributes to the film considering Anees Bazmee’s comedy film Pagalpanti is hitting the theatres this weekend. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bala!