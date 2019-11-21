Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s latest film Bala seems to be just a day or two away from reaching the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film has collected a total of Rs 97 crore after 13 days of its release. Bala collected Rs 1.96 crore on its second Thursday. The film is showing a good trend and its performance in the second week is expected to give a clear picture of its lifetime collection.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to release the latest Box Office figures of Bala. He wrote, “#Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Bala has already emerged as the highest opening day grosser for Ayushmann. The film also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and is directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik. With the kind of love the audience has given to the film, it seems like their faith in Ayushmann’s choice of films is unshakable. The film has received a thumbs up from both the audience and the critics.

Bala is yet another film featuring Ayushmann that brings up a relevant subject and treats it in an entertaining manner for the audience. It talks about premature balding in men and how various young men in their early 20s suffer hair loss which results in a lack of self-confidence and rejection of marriage proposals. Ayushmann’s character in Bala also become anxious after failing to grow his hair back despite taking all the efforts from traditional nuskhe to modern transplants. The film challenged the social standards of beauty and the association of fair skin and dense hair with a good impression.

Bala is Ayushmann’s third offering this year after Article 15 and Dream Girl that impressed the audience with its rich content earlier this year. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bala!