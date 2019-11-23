Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has got another super-hit in his kitty as his latest film Bala has crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 1.35 crore on Friday that took the total to Rs 100.15 crore after 15 days of its release. The second week total of the film remained Rs 26.56 crore. The Amar Kaushik directorial has emerged as another solid entertainer featuring Ayushmann bringing up an important subject for discussion among the audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter. His post read, “#Bala is 💯 Not Out… Continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 100.15 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Bala collected a total of Rs 72.24 crore in its first week after registering an opening of Rs 10.15 crore, the biggest opening for an Ayushmann starrer. The film went on to show a good performance in the coming days and had a steady run at the Box Office. Here’s the week one Box Office breakup of Bala:

Friday: Rs 10.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 15.73 crore

Sunday: Rs 18.07 crore

Monday: Rs 8.26 crore

Tuesday: Rs 9.52 crore

Wednesday: Rs 5.20 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.31 crore

Total: Rs 72.24 crore

Here’s the week two breakup of the film starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar with Ayushmann:

Friday: Rs 3.76 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.73 crore

Sunday: Rs 8.01 crore

Monday: Rs 2.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.05 crore

Wednesday: Rs 1.96 crore

Thursday: Rs 1.80 crore

Total: Rs 26.56 crore

The week three began on a decent note and put the film in the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Bala is still running at the ticket window and it would be interesting to see how much does it mint after exhausting its run considering Pagalpanti has hit the screens and Marjaavaan that was released last week is also showing a decent business.