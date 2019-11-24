After hitting a century at the Box Office, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is showing a decent run in the third weekend. The film collected Rs 2.50 crore on its third Saturday, taking the total to Rs 102.65 crore. Bala showed a fabulous run and emerged as the highest opener for Ayushmann at the Box Office. The film has already been declared a superhit and it seems like it has another week to do good business till Pati Patni Aur Woh hits the screens. The new releases – Pagalapanti and Marjaavaan didn’t show any strong hold and Bala is expected to perform decently in the coming week as well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala jumps yet again, on [third] Sat… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 102.65 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

This is yet another film from Ayushmann’s resume which doesn’t only entertain the audience but also leaves them with something to think about. Bala takes a dig at the social standards of beauty and how people are judged on the basis of their fair skin and hair growth. Ayushmann’s character named Bala is a young man in his early twenties who starts losing hair, and despite efforts from both his family members and friends, fails to grow his hair back. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in the character of Nikita, a lawyer, who’s looked down upon for her dark skin despite being an educated, self-dependent woman.

Bala is the second offering of director Amar Kaushik who earlier helmed Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. The film has once again cemented Ayushmann’s position in the audience’s hearts and proved their faith in his choice of scripts. Watch out this space for more updates on Bala’s Box Office!