Director Amar Kaushik‘s latest offering Bala has emerged as a super-hit. The film collected Rs 3.22 crore on its third Saturday that took the total of 17-days to Rs 105.87 crore which is phenomenal. Bala is showing a good run even in its third week at the Box Office. All thanks to the audience’s faith in Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film choices and rich content!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office figures of Bala and wrote, “#Bala – playing at limited screens/shows – gathers momentum again, on [third] Sun… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 105.87 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Bala has emerged as another Rs 100 crore winner for Ayushmann after Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun that released last year and Dream Girl that hit the screens a few weeks back. The actor has mastered the art of combining a relevant subject with full doses of entertainment and Bala is just another proof of the same.

Even in its third week, Bala is performing better than all other films released recently. Siddharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan that hit the theatres on November 15 has slowed down. The second-Sunday collection of the film remained Rs 2.32 crore which is lower than what Bala is collecting in its third week despite having a lesser number of screens than Marjaavaan. Here’s the third-weekend Box Office collection breakup of Bala:

Friday: Rs 1.35 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.22 crore

Total: Rs 7.07crore

Apart from Ayushmann, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead. The director of the film has registered a 100 per cent track record considering his first and the previous film Stree also emerged as a super-hit at the Box Office. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bala!