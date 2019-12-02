Ayushmann Khurana starrer Bala has emerged as a super hit. Despite the film being playing at the limited screens and have limited shows, it continues to attract footfalls over the weekend. The film has now earned a total of Rs 113.59 crore. Even after entering its 4th week, the film is earring good at the box office.

Trade analyst and film critic took to Twitter to share the numbers and wrote, “#Bala – playing at limited screens/shows – continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend… [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 113.59 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

Bala has emerged as another Rs 100 crore winner for Ayushmann after Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun that released last year and Dream Girl that hit the screens a few weeks back. The actor has mastered the art of combining a relevant subject with full doses of entertainment and Bala is just another proof of the same.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. It shows his struggles in love life and how his badness affects his career. It also addresses the subject of skin obsession in India.

Bala takes a dig at how society treats the problem of premature balding in men by judging a man’s beauty on the basis of the amount of hair on his head. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafery, Saurabh Shukla and Seems Pahwa in the important roles. The film is directed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The director of the film has registered a 100 per cent track record considering his first and the previous film Stree also emerged as a super-hit at the Box Office.