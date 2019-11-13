Actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is on a good run at the Box Office. After registering a good opening weekend, the film is showing impressive numbers in weekdays as well. The Tuesday collection of the film stood at Rs 9.52 crore, which is totally appreciable since rarely does a mid-budget film shows such a good run on day 5 of its release. The total of the film starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead stands at Rs 61.73 crore. With this, director Amar Kaushik has got his second clear hit film after Stree that also performed stupendously at the Box Office last year.

Check out the first-weekend Box Office breakup of Bala: Friday – Rs 10.15 crore, Saturday – Rs 15.73 crore, Sunday – Rs 18.07 crore. What is interesting to observe is how Bala is trending better than Ayushmann’s last film Dream Girl which is also his career’s highest-grossing film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: ₹ 61.73 cr. #India biz… Director Amar Kaushik’s second solid Hit [#Stree].” (sic).

Bala also registered the biggest opening for Ayushmann when it collected Rs 10.15 crore. The other movies of the actor and their opening day figures are as follow:

Dream Girl (2019): Rs 10.05 cr

Badhaai Ho (2018): Rs 7.35 cr (released o Thursday, Dusshera)

Article 15 (2019): Rs 5.02 cr

SMS (2017): Rs 2.71 cr

AndhaDhun (2018): Rs 2.70 cr

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017): Rs 2.42 cr

Bala features Ayushmann in the role of a young man suffering hair loss. He gets rejected by women and despite putting all the efforts, fails to grow hair. The film, like Ayushmann’s most others, is a fun take on a social taboo. It deals with social standards of beauty and how the actor’s character tries to bring a change.