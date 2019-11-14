Actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala slowed down at the Box Office on Wednesday and registered a collection of Rs 5.20 crore. However, the film was already been declared a hit and the total of this Amar Kaushik directorial stands at Rs 66.93 crore after six days of release. Bala saw a good opening and its Tuesday numbers were also impressive considering it was a public holiday due to Guru Purnima. The Tuesday collection of the film was Rs 9.52 crore.

Bala recorded the highest opening for Ayushmann at Rs 10.15 crore. The first-weekend collection of the film stood at Rs 43.95 crore. Both the content of the film and faith in Ayushmann’s performance attracted the audience to theatres. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala registers an expected decline [on Wed], after the holiday [on Tue]… Despite the dip, the film is a success story/Hit due to controlled economics… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 66.93 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The film also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Bala is a fun take on social standards that associate beauty with dense hair and fair skin. In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of a young man who suffers hair loss and even after the efforts of his family and friends, he fails to grow hair. This also results in rejected marriage proposals for him.

The film marks the third outing of Ayushmann this year after a stupendously successful last year that saw him in two top-grossing movies – AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. This year, Ayushmann first came out with Article 15 and then went on to do Dream Girl. Both films did well at the Box Office.