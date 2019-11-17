Actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is inching close to the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film has been performing well at the ticket window and is expected to rake in some more impressive numbers before exhausting its run. Bala collected Rs 6.73 crore on its second Saturday after recording Rs 3.76 crore in the second Friday. The total collection of the Amar Kaushik directorial stands at Rs 82.73 crore.

Bala had registered a good opening at the Box Office by grossing the biggest first-day numbers for Ayushmann at 10.15 crore. The first collection of the film was also excellent. It raked in an amount of Rs 43.95 crore in its opening weekend. The film only grew better in weekdays. However, the collections saw a little drop from the second Friday. Sunday is expected to add better to the collection which will tell how quick can Bala reach the Rs 100 mark at the Box Office. Here’s the entire Box Office breakup of Bala till the second Saturday of its release:

Friday: Rs 10.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 15.73 crore

Sunday: Rs 18.07 crore

Monday: Rs 8.26 crore

Tuesday: Rs 9.52 crore

Wednesday: Rs 5.20 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.31 crore

Friday: Rs 3.76 crore

Saturday:Rs 6.73crore

Total: Rs 82.73 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and wrote, “#Bala jumps on [second] Sat… Multiplexes – its core audience – driving its biz… Should have another strong day today [Sun]… Will cruise past ₹ 90 cr mark, inching closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr. Total: ₹ 82.73 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#Bala is steady… Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun… Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

Apart from Ayushmann, Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film is another one from Ayushmann that challenges the existing social taboos and encourages people to seek change around. The actors talk about the association of the social standard of beauty with dense hair and fair skin in the film.