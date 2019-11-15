Actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala that’s running in the theatres currently has collected Rs 72.24 crore at the Box Office. The week one collection of the Amar Kaushik directorial is out and one can see that the film is doing good business at the ticket window. The film collected Rs 5.31 crore on Thursday, which was slightly better than its collection on Tuesday. However, the film has seen a drop in its collection which was expected considering the weekdays remain a little slow for any film as compared to the weekend and holidays.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Bala on Twitter and compared it with Dream Girl. As per the tweet made by him, Bala is growing in the same range as that of Ayushmann’s previous film that hit the screens recently. The tweet read, “#Bala is fantastic… Plexes were super-strong… Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]… Should score at multiplexes in Week 2… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#Bala is fantastic… Plexes were super-strong… Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]… Should score at multiplexes in Week 2… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film is about a young man who suffers hair loss and even after putting many efforts, fails to grow his hair back. This also results in low self-confidence and rejections of marriage proposals. Like Kaushik’s previous screen offering Stree, Bala, too, is a dig on social taboos. It challenges social standards of beauty and how most people associate beauty with dense hair and fair skin.

The film has been appreciated for both the content and its performances. The audience’s faith in Ayushmann’s film choices is visible in the collection and so is the fact that good content always finds the right audience. Meanwhile, Bala has crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bala!