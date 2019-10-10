An MLA from Ghaziabad’s Loni area has demanded a ban on Bigg Boss 13 by writing to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar. In his letter to the minister, BJP MLA from Loni named Nand Kishore Gurjar has alleged that the Salman Khan-hosted reality show provides inappropriate content in the prime time slot that can prove to be harmful to the ‘morally-rich’ Indian society. The letter further reads that the ministry should take immediate action against the show and the makers before it seriously damages Indian culture and paves hindrances in PM Modi‘s ideas of growth and development in the country.

News agency ANI posted a copy of the letter that has been written in the Hindi language. While sharing the copy, the agency tweeted, “Ghaziabad: BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar has written to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar asking him to immediately stop the telecast of ‘Bigg Boss – 13’ alleging that the show is ‘spreading vulgarity & hurting the social morality of the country’.”

Ghaziabad: BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar has written to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar asking him to immediately stop the telecast of ‘Bigg Boss – 13’ alleging that the show is ‘spreading vulgarity & hurting the social morality of the country’. pic.twitter.com/JDh7HkXktH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2019

The letter also questions the format of the show in which contestants have been made to share bed inside the house. A sentence in the letter highlights how contestants from different faiths/ religions have been asked to share one bed, which is ‘polluting the social structure in the country.’

Neither the makers nor any official from the I&B ministry has spoken out on the matter yet.

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is in its 13th season. The show airs on Colors channel at 10: 30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on Saturday-Sunday. It’s a rip-off of popular Dutch show titled Big Brother in which a few celebrity contestants are locked up inside a lavish house and are tested for their mental and physical patience for around three months. This year, the Indian version has hosted a number of celebrities including Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Siddhartha Dey, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bagga, and Mahira Sharma among others.