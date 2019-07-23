Leaving fans waiting on the edge to spill his side of the story as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, on the most controversial encounter that took place more than a decade back in Batla House area of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, actor John Abraham is doing all in his power to keep the anticipation rising. The latest posters of Nikkhil Advani directorial Batla House is one such move and its recent one features John in his angry cop avatar.

Releasing the poster to keep up with the tempo of the rising anticipation, John is seen with a blood-thirsty look in his eyes as he pursues the encounter. Accusing the government of rewarding policemen for the encounter with an amount as meagre as a traffic cop’s weekly earnings, John captioned the poster in caps that read, “”EK TERRORIST KO MAARNEY KE LIYE SARKAR JO

INAAM DETI HAI USSEY ZYADA TOH TRAFFIC POLICE HAWALADAR EK HAFTEY MEIN KAMA SAKTA HAI…"

Talking about preparing for his character in the film, John recently revealed that he spent significant time with the real-life cop Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna. The actor said, “I spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna to understand his mindset, body language, the way he sits, stands, talks, reacts to situations and what he went through. I had a million questions for him.”

The Batla House encounter case generated many conflicting views. John commented on the same and said that both he and his director were aware that the film will draw various kinds of reactions from the audience because of the conflicting versions of the case, however, what they collectively aim at is to show the story of one person and how the case changed his life.

Batla House will hit the cinema screens on August 15 this year.