Setting fans on the edge with anticipation ever since the news of him shooting for Bear Grylls-hosted Man vs Wild surfaced, South superstar Rajinikanth is now breaking the Internet with his gratitude tweet after wrapping up the episode. As per the sources, the Thalaiva had suffered minor injuries while shooting for adventurer Bear Grylls’s survival show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bear shared a picture with Rajinikanth and captioned it, “After our episode with Prime Minister @narendramodi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), Bollywood superstar @rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @discoverychannelin (p.s. & no he wasn’t injured! He was brave, determined & never gave up!)” sic.

Leaving fans waiting eagerly for the upcoming episode, Rajinikanth penned a thank you note on his Twitter handle. It read, “Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience … love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls (sic).”

Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience … love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you 🙏🏻 #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020

In Man vs Wild, former British serviceman Grylls showcases survival strategies in extremely challenging conditions in the most remote locations around the world. Rajinikanth is the second Indian personality to be featured on Man vs Wild after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the Discovery Channel programme last year in August.

T. Balachandra, the reserve’s director and conservator of forests, told IANS, “We gave permission for 6-8 hours to Discovery Channel to shoot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.” He said the one-day shoot began at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and ended by 4 p.m. “They paid as per the norms. Per day they have to pay a documentary fee, vehicle fee and others. For four days, they paid Rs 10 lakh,” Balachandra said.

Balachandra also said Rajinikanth spent five hours in the forest and will not return as his shoot was only for one day. Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be present in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.