Veteran Bengali actor Swarup Dutta, who appeared in films such as Sagina Mahato and Apanjan directed by Tapan Sinha, died at a city hospital on Wednesday, a hospital official said.

Dutta, who was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of a stroke on Saturday, died at 6.10 am, a spokesman of the hospital said.

Doctors detected a blood clot in his brain and had put him on ventilator support, he said.

Dutta suffered a cardiac arrest this morning and breathed his last, the official said.

The actor had been suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

Dutta was 78 and survived by wife and son. His son, Sharan Dutta, is also an actor.

The actor had got his first break in Tapan Sinha’s Apanjan (1968). The film was set against the political turmoil in West Bengal in the 1960s.