Sizzling in a designer lehenga, Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan is set to tie the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain late on Wednesday in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum.

The duo is getting married in presence of close relatives and friends who have already reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat’s parents and sister and other close relatives flew with her to Bodrum onA June 16.

The actress is set to don a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil will also wear a dress from Sabyasachi’s stable.

Nusrat’s social media account is buzzing with sneak pics of the gala destination wedding, while she looked stunning in the pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies like ‘haldi’ and ‘mehndi’.

Nusrat and Nikhil have arranged for a sumptuous spread for the guests, who would be treated to mouth-watering Turkish delicacies and Indian cuisine.

Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, who is one of Nusrat’s friends from the industry, has flown to Bodrum.

Putting on a canary yellow summer dress, Chakraborty shared a glimpse of the breath-taking venue on her social media account using the caption “All set #njaffair”.

On Thursday, the duo will have a white wedding for which Nusrat is believed to have chosen a dress which is a mix of mint green and white.

Her ‘haldi’ ceremony was both emotional and full of mirth. While she seemed emotional in the company of her father M. Shahjahan, the actress’s fun-loving persona came out during her moments in the company of friends.

Nusrat’s to-be husband Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business.

The 29-year-old actress was working as the face of his textile chain when the duo is said to have got acquainted with each other last year.

Officially announcing her engagement with Jain, Nusrat had written on Instagram: “When reality is finally better than ur dreams, the best thing to hold on to in life… is each other..!! @nikhiljain09.”

Even Nikhil had poured his heart out on his social media account while announcing his relationship with the Bengali beauty.

“You know the meaning of love, when you crave to grow old with that one person; go all chips in for that one person; rediscover ur own self being with that person, and be the partner you d never thought u’d be. Thank you @nusratchirps for making my life the most beautiful one, u made me worthy! It was definitely worth the wait- Destiny! Raabta,” he posted.

The newly-wed couple has planned a gala reception ceremony at a star property in Kolkata on July 4. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the reception.