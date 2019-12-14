TV actor Jennifer Winget is back on the small screen with “Beyhadh 2” and as usual, she is performing an intense role. She will be seen opposite Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhry in the second season. Recently, while shooting an action sequence on the sets, Jennifer and Shivin met with an accident. They were in a lift for a scene at a construction site when it lost control and started falling from the top floor.

Jennifer’s harness got stuck in the lift and she was getting dragged down when Shivin had the presence of mind and pulled her out of the lift in the nick of time. In an interview with India Today, Shivin said he immediately reached out for her and pulled her out after her harness got stuck in the lift.

He quoted in the report saying, “Our first shoot together was an outdoor shoot at a construction site and I was quite excited. The sequence was one where Jennifer was supposed to be in a lift. While performing such stunt sequences, the production takes utmost care of the artists and even Jennifer had her harness and other safety gear on but unfortunately her harness got stuck and she was about to get dragged with the lift from top floor when I instantly reached out for her and grabbed her. In the course of saving her, I injured myself and my hand got hurt and she got a few bruises here and there and both of us were terrified.”

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang were rehearsing for this scene:

Actor Shivin Narang has recently shot a fight sequence in the water for the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, and he had to remain in the water for over 15 hours for that shot. “For the sequence, I stayed in water for more than 15 hours. Earlier in my career, I have done a lot of fight scenes but for the very first time I was doing a fight scene in water and all I can say is that it’s very different. The cold water was falling from above constantly and it was difficult to maintain the balance of the body as our body movement becomes slow,” Shivin said.