Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have completed 28 years of their marriage and the duo never misses to give us the couple goals. Though SRK has millions of fans who get swayed away by actor’s charm, his wife Gauri is ruling his heart from last 28 years. Now, on the day of their marriage anniversary, Shah Rukh wished his wife Gauri with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a beautiful monochrome picture and expressed that it feels like yesterday and that their love story is beyond all the fairy tales.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be! (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Recently, Gauri celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh and son AbRam. However, the coupe’s older children Suhana Khana and Aryan Khan could not make it to the celebration since they are not in the country right now. Shah Rukh’s bet friends from New Delhi Shalini and Sanjay Passi were present with the family on Gauri’s s birthday.

The couple got married in the year 1991 and has three kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Recently, Shah Rukh has revealed the trailer of the show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ by David Letterman which has already hosted Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and George Clooney. He wrote alongside the video, “The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman, sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY.”