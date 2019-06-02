Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bharat which is slated to release on Friday, June 5. Ahead of the release, the actors are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film. In a recent interview, Katrina said that if she were in a same-sex relationship with a Bollywood actor then she would pick Kareena Kapoor Khan over Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as a partner.

Katrina recently appeared on Zoom TV’s show By Invite Only where the host asked Katrina if she were in a same-sex relationship then which Bollywood actor (Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan) would she pick as a partner. Replying to this, Katrina said she would choose Kareena.

The host further went on to ask her if she wrote an autobiography then what would she title it. After a pause, the Namaste London actor said, “Me”.

Earlier, in an interview to Filmfare, Katrina said she would love to work with Kareena. She was quoted as saying, “I would really like to work with Kareena. I think she is really spontaneous, very dear and very beautiful.”

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, who plays the female protagonist in the film, and Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen s