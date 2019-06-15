Katrina Kaif who recently released her film Bharat, where she is seen playing the role of Salman Khan‘s love interest, is currently busy with her dance rehearsals for Miss India 2019. Recently, the actor shared a sneak-peek from the rehearsals.

In the video, Katrina can be seen flaunting her dance moves and just like always aces it. Sharing it on Instagram, she captioned it, “And action 💃🏻 @missindiaorg @cineyug #MissIndia2019.”

Earlier, Salman and Katrina met the people who witnessed the 1947 partition and shared conversations. Salman took to Instagram to share a picture with the people and captioned it, “Thank you @1947partition for getting us to meet so many families who shared their experiences and memories.”

Meanwhile, Bharat released on June 5 and is doing wonders at the Box Office. The film earned Rs 41.75 crore on day 1, making it Salman’s biggest opening so far.

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. Apart from Salman, Katrina, the film also stars Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.