Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently busking on the success of their latest release Bharat. The film released on Eid and earned Rs 41.75 crore on day 1, making it Salman’s biggest opening so far. The film also has a 1947 partition sequence. Recently, Salman and Katrina met the people who witnessed the partition and shared conversations.

Salman took to Instagram to share a picture with the people and captioned it, “Thank you @1947partition for getting us to meet so many families who shared their experiences and memories. “.

Earlier, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, revealed that the most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the partition scene. He said that recreating scenes from the partition of India and Pakistan was the most difficult part of shooting Bharat.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle to write, “Partition was the most challenging part of Bharat_TheFilm shoot, to recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions Zinda in the middle of that chaos ..is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man #BHARAT”.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. Apart from Salman, Katrin, the film also stars Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.