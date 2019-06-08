Katrina Kaif who is seen playing the role of Kumud Raina, Salman Khan‘s love interest, in Bharat, recently shared few behind the scenes clips from her film and also shared her experience on playing the character.

Katrina, who has been sharing stills and video from the sets of the film, took to her Instagram handle to treat the audience with more videos from the sets. Sharing the videos, she captioned it, “Kumud Raina, will always be so close to my heart. I will really miss this experience and have loved every minute of playing this role. Everyone in the team gave their heart and soul into making this film. Everyday on set felt like a special day. Here is a little #BTS . #Bharat in cinemas now 🌟”.

The film hit theatres on June 5 and in just three days, it has already collected a total of Rs 95.50 crore which means that the Saturday collection of the film will be taking it to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office.

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen s