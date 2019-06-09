Entering the much anticipated 100 crore club on Saturday, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, starring superstar Salman Khan and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, has grossed Rs 122.20 crores so far and is still going strong. Rising above the unexpected dip on Friday, the movie seems to have won over the weekend moviegoers and has managed to rub off well with the family audience.

Taking to his social media handle on Saturday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures. “#Bharat rocks the BO… Biz jumps on Day 4… Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady… Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]… Being patronised by family audience… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz” explained Taran.

Bharat got a bumper opening when it hit the screens on June 5 as the big Eid release this year. The film was released to packed theatres across the country and it recorded the second highest opening numbers for any Hindi film. It also emerged as Salman’s biggest opener till date and also the biggest Eid opener. The numbers saw a dip primarily because after it released on a holiday (Wednesday), the next two days remained working days. Now when the weekend arrived, Saturday and Sunday were only expected to add more moolah.

Apart from Salman’s superstardom, several other factors contributed to Bharat’s success at the Box Office. It’s a complete package for mass entertainment. The story of the film treats the audience with drama, action, romance, emotion, friendship, and everything else that attract the family audience to theatres.

Watch out this space for the latest updates on Bharat Box Office!