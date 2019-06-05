The makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat released the most awaited film of the year today. Salman has done plenty of films in his career but has never ever done an intimate scene in any. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that he is very awkward in ‘those moments’.

In a recent interview with India Today, Salman talked about doing intimate scenes for a film and said, “I myself am very awkward in those moments. You can never say never, but so far… I have never done it”.

When further asked if he ever has an opinion about which actress to cast for a film, he said, “No… not really. Woh… if the director suggests that let’s get Katrina, then Katrina. For example, I’ve done Dabangg. There was this thought that Dabangg 2 ke andar, we will take Chulbul Pandey’s character and go ahead. But I said that it is the whole family’s journey. There’s Sona [Sonakshi Sinha], there’s Mahesh [Manjrekar], the cop gang…”.

The film hit theatres today and garnered a bumper opening at the Box Office. The film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the news and tweeted, “#Bharat off to a BUMPER start at the box office across India. Film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Advance booking for today is HUGE, all set for record breaking EID opening.”.

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen s