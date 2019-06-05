Kapil Sharma recently sent his best wishes to his former colleague Sunil Grover, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for their film Bharat which released today. Kapil, who once had a tiff with Sunil and made headlines, took to Twitter to urge fans to watch the film.

Sending his best wishes, Kapil tweeted, “My best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family”.

#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat 🤗 go n watch with ur family 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 5, 2019

It was in 2017 that Sunil decided to walk out of Kapil Sharma’s show after Kapil abused him in a drunken state in public. Post that Kapil even invited Sunil for his wedding but Sunil did not turn up. Earlier, while promoting his film Bharat, Sunil was asked by the media about being a part of Kapil’s show and if Salman had asked him to return to the show.

To this, Sunil Grover said, “I had a brief talk with Salman sir about coming on the show. He just suggested it, never enforced anything.” He further went on to add, “If I’m not in it, I don’t watch it”.

The film hit theatres today and garnered a bumper opening at the Box Office. The film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the news and tweeted, “#Bharat off to a BUMPER start at the box office across India. Film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Advance booking for today is HUGE, all set for record breaking EID opening.”.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.