Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film Bharat. The film was first supposed to star Priyanka Chopra but due to her personal commitments, the actor had to opt out of the film. She was soon replaced by Katrina. Recently, Katrina revealed how director Ali Abbas Zafar roped her in the film.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Katrina talked about the same and said, “When Ali sent me the script, I loved the character. He hadn’t written it for me but we said let’s do it as it is. Salman had genuinely nothing to do with it. The first day he was shooting a mine sequence while we were doing a costume fitting at Yash Raj Studio. ‘Hello’, he said and I was like, ‘Yeah hi, remember me?’”.

“Ali is a strong director and has a strong voice. He’s had 200-300 crore films to his credit. So, he takes his own decisions and everyone respects that,” she added.

Katrina also revealed that she would love to play a role like Deepika Padukone in Chhaapak in future. “Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in ‘Zero’) as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn’t important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in ‘Chhapaak’ is offered to me, I would jump at it,” she said.

Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.