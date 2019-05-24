Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their film Bharat. From behind the scenes to sneak-peek of the film, Katrina has been treating fans with all her film’s updates. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of how she proposed Salman Khan in the film.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she captioned it, “Madam sir ka proposal #BharatThisEid.” In the video, Katrina Kaif boldly asks Salman Khan about marriage to which he chokes in surprise.

Earlier, the makers released five songs – ‘Turpeya,’ ‘Zinda,’ ‘Slow Motion,’ ‘Chashni,’ and ‘Aithey Aa’.

The trailer, which was released in April, showcased Bharat’s (played by Salman Khan) life being described in five different avatars spanning over a period of over 60 years.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, who plays the female protagonist in the film, and Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen s