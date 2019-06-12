Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s recent release Bharat is the current talk of the talk and the film is doing wonders at the Box Office. This Eid release has been getting a lot of praises but what caught the attention of the audience is Salman’s on-screen mother played by Sonali Kulkarni. Her performance in the film has been applauded but at the same time was critised for playing the role of a mother to someone older than her.

Sonali Kulkarni, 44, recently talked about the same and said in a statement, “My roles are my choice. I have to stand by my choice proudly, which I do. I am touched with the audience’s and critics’ observation. But I also played Hrithik adoptive mom in Mission Kashmir back in 2000. People will definitely comment, and they are right. But it’s not like every time it comes out of criticism, it sometimes, comes out of concern also”.

She even went on to reveal that this is not the first time that she is playing a mother to someone older but has already played Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Mission Kashmir back in 2000. “At times, people say regional cinema has offered me more variety than Hindi commercial cinema, which I agree with. But I wouldn’t like to say, ‘How I wish Hindi cinema gave me this or that’. I am very grateful for the work that I am getting,” she added.

The film has collected a total of Rs 167.60 crore. Bharat has emerged as the highest opening day grosser of 2019 and at the same time marks Salman’s highest Eid opener.

