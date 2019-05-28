Salman Khan is all set to release his next film Bharat on June 5. The makers of the film released the fifth song of the film titled ‘Turpeya’ on May 22 and on May 27, the team wanted the audience to get a glimpse of what happened on the sets of the film while shooting the song.

From Salman to Nora Fatehi, everyone had a blast. Since the shooting was done abroad, there were many foreigners who were also a part of the song. Though the song is a Hindi number, the makers were surprised to see everyone connecting over music. Vishal Dadlani expressed his happiness and said that he was overwhelmed to see everyone vibing. Director Ali Abbas Zafar explained the meaning of the song and sad that it is about someone who moves out of his hometown for the very first time and misses his land. The song also features Sunil Grover and ace dancer Nora Fatehi. Sunil being the entertainer he is, started creating fun memories on the sets and made everyone laugh with his silly dance moves.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, who plays the female protagonist in the film, and Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also stars Disha Patani. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman will be seen sharing screen space.